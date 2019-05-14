Pets & Animals

'Glass frog': Newly discovered frog species has see-through belly; beating heart visible with naked eye

A new frog species has been discovered hopping around South America - with nothing to hide.

The Guajira Giant Glass Frog lives on an isolated mountain range in Colombia.

It's described as a see-through frog because of its transparent belly skin. You can even see its beating heart with the naked eye.

Scientists say the frog is not only unique for its transparency, but also due to its unusually high-pitched voice.

A team of researchers studied the frog's DNA and recognized it as a species brand new to science.

The discovery was documented in "The Journal Plos One."
