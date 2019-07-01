Denver solving geese population problem by feeding them to hungry families

DENVER, Colorado (KTRK) -- The city of Denver says it has found a solution to its massive geese problem.The city is trying a new tactic to reduce the numbers.Denver officials say work crews are being sent out to round up the geese and, once collected, they are being sent to a processing plant where the geese will be turned into someone's dinner."They round up the geese and collect them at this time of year because the geese cannot fly," explained one city official. "And what they're doing is taking them to a processor, and they are getting processed."The city says all the meat is being donated to feed hungry families in the state.Critics of the new policy worry that this could be cruel to the goose population.