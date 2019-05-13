Pets & Animals

Gator who appeared to cross flooded road snacks on worms in Brazos Bend State Park

NEEDVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Nothing was going to stop one alligator from getting food - not even floodwater.

Brazos Bend State Park in Needville posted video of the gator appearing to try to cross a flooded road on Saturday.

The park says the gator was actually eating worms that were trying to escape the high water.

Many of the state's parks, including Brazos Bend, have been affected by flooding.

Brazos Bend State Park will be closed through June 5.



