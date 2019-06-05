Pets & Animals

Game of Thrones end causes husky boom at animal shelters

SAN FRANCISCO -- Game of Thrones has created a husky boom at animal shelters. Now that the show has ended, so has the fondness to own a pet that resembles the "direwolf."

Many people bought husky puppies, but the cuteness soon wears off and reality sets in. Huskies are extremely active and need lots of care as they get older.

Shelters say this is a good reminder when you get a dog to make sure its personality matches with yours and your lifestyle.

Karalyn Aronow with East Bay SPCA said, "We do try to discourage people from adopting an animal based on a look or perceived breed because we see so much variation with them that it's really difficult to make that match based on just a breed alone."

Just as an example, Contra Costa Animal Services says it has 11 huskies available for adoption right now. That's well above what it normally sees.

RELATED:
Lance McCullers Jr. saves hundreds of pets a week with Rescued Pets Movement
EMBED More News Videos

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. has teamed up with Rescued Pets Movement to rescue thousands of animals this year.



Game of Thrones baby names surging in popularity
EMBED More News Videos

'Game of Thrones' baby names surging in popularity.



Game of Thrones cast gets emotional in behind-the-scenes documentary
EMBED More News Videos

'Game of Thrones' cast gets emotional in behind-the-scenes documentary.



Aaron Rodgers makes very brief cameo on Game of Thrones
EMBED More News Videos

Aaron Rogers makes very brief cameo on Game of Thrones.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsanimalanimal newsadoptionhbopet adoption
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News