FUREVER HOME: Adopt a dog for $5 in Galveston County

Some dogs in Galveston County are looking for a new home, and for $5, you can help them out.

The Galveston County Animal Resource Center is offering $5 adoptions for dogs 40 pounds and up.

The adoptions run through Saturday, April 20. However, the center will be closed on Friday in observance of Good Friday.

The adoption event includes spaying, neutering, microchipping and shots.

Adopting a dog is a big responsibility. Watch the video above to learn more about what you should know before adopting.
