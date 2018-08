Looking for a new four-legged friend?Then swing by the Harris County Animal Shelter May 4 - 6 to take home a new buddy during the Free the Shelters Free Adoptions event.You can visit the shelter on 612 Canino Road from 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. on Friday and on the weekend from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.More than 200 animals need to find a forever home.All adoptions include age appropriate vaccines, spay or neuter services, microchip and a one-year pet license.Happy adopting!