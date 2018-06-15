ANIMAL RESCUE

Fox rescued after a week with her head stuck in a jar

EMBED </>More Videos

Fox had her head stuck in a jar for a week (KTRK)

WESLEY CHAPEL, Florida --
A fox was caught in a bad situation while scouring garbage for food.

Her head became stuck in a mayonnaise jar.

If the jar wasn't removed, the fox wouldn't be able to eat or drink, doomed to certain death.

The fox was roaming around near a fire station. For several days, firefighters saw her in distress. They tried, but no one could wrangle in the fox to remove the jar.

The firefighters called on Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife.

For five days, volunteer Kelly Thomas tried to catch the fox.

"I just couldn't stand the thought of this poor innocent creature out there suffering," Thomas said to WFTS-TV. "I would lay awake at night, thinking about her out there suffering. So, it was just something I was not going to give up on."

Finally, with the help of a trapper, Thomas caught the fox and got the jar off her head.

"This jar over her head, I don't know how she survived. I don't even know how she was breathing," Thomas said.

They named the fox Miracle, gave her some liquids and returned her to the wild.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsfoxanimalsu.s. & worldanimal rescueFlorida
ANIMAL RESCUE
Firefighters rescue cat, dog from burning home in NW Houston
Nearly 300 dogs and mini horses rescued in Grimes County
Rescued French bulldogs can't be adopted for 2 months
This is the perfect job if you love cats
Woman fears new puppy has a connection to pups rescued in Texarkana
More animal rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
Harvey tested co-sheltering pets with their families
Grimes County dogs and horses on the mend after rescue
'Baaaad' boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
More News