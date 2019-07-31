Pets & Animals

Flipping shark amazes boaters off California coast

LA JOLLA, Calif. -- Here's some pretty incredible video out of Southern California.

A Mako shark was caught on camera somersaulting out of the water off La Jolla -- near San Diego.

Fourteen-year-old Reagan Snyder captured the footage while on a chartered boat with her family.

Reagan's mother, Leslie, spoke with several local media outlets.

She said the boat's captain spotted the dorsal fin and they actually hooked it.

However, the shark quickly broke free and that's when the acrobatics started.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssharksboatinganimalanimal newsnatureoceansu.s. & worldfishing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
37 injured in ExxonMobil plant fire in Baytown
Woman's son found safe after he called from ExxonMobil plant
What we know about ExxonMobil facility in Baytown
HOUSTON WEATHER: Scattered storms expected Wednesday
What is polypropylene?
Astros trade Tony Kemp to Cubs for Martin Maldonado
Wealthy parents giving up custody of kids for financial aid
Show More
Navy F/A-18E fighter jet crashes in Death Valley, California
Man lied about charity sending military families on trips: FBI
Mom suing apartments for $25M after son with autism drowned
'Bachelorette' Hannah shocks viewers with finale twist
Fed announces first rate cut since 2008 amid economic fears
More TOP STORIES News