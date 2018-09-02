Fishermen rescue entangled sea turtle off coast of Freeport

Two local fishermen were able to give a sea turtle a new lease on life this weekend.Travis Hudson and Jordan Liston were wade fishing near Bryan Beach in Freeport, when they came across a distressed sea turtle floating in the water.The sea turtle was caught up in an old net and struggling to break free.Luckily for the sea turtle, the two fishermen were able to quickly take it to shore and cut it free from the net.In the video posted to Instagram, Hudson and Liston can be seen cutting off the net and then releasing the rescued sea turtle back into the ocean.Hudson and Liston, who kayak fish all over Galveston Bay, implore the public to clean up after themselves and others.