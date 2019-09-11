Pets & Animals

Rare two-toned lobster caught off coast of Maine

STONINGTON, Maine -- We've seen white lobsters, even rare blue lobsters, but have you ever seen a two-toned lobster?

A fisherman caught an extremely rare two-toned lobster off the coast of Maine. It is half brown, half red.

MORE: Blue lobster turns up at Cape Cod restaurant in 1-in-2-million find
The summer season is off to a colorful start for one Cape Cod restaurant that received an incredibly rare blue lobster out of the blue earlier this week.


And the fisherman who found it did not eat it. He donated the cool crustacean to the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries. It's now in a touch tank, so visitors can see him up close and personal.


The University of Maine says the odds of finding such a red and brown lobster are one in 50 million.

VIDEO: Biggest great white shark ever filmed? Meet 20-foot Deep Blue
Deep Blue, a 20-foot great white shark spotted off the coast of Guadalupe Island, is widely considered to be among the biggest great white sharks ever filmed.

