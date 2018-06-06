PETS & ANIMALS

Fish kill in Seabrook ruins bride-to-be's wedding plans

EMBED </>More Videos

A couple is rushing to find another wedding venue just days before they say "I do" after thousands of dead fish ruined their plans. (KTRK)

By
SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) --
Kristi Ling and her fiancé are rushing to find another wedding venue after thousands of dead fish ruined their plans.

"Our wedding is in 48 hours at the house about 50 yards from all these dead fish," Ling explained.

Ling planned on marrying the love of her life at their Seabrook home Friday, but this morning that all changed. She opened the patio door and saw piles of fish on the Galveston Bay shoreline.

"All of a sudden, I see this long streak of shiny. I wasn't quite sure what it was," Kevin Debes said.

That long streak was the fish coming into the Bay. According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, several things like heat, lack of rain or algae bloom may have created low dissolved oxygen in the water. If there isn't enough oxygen, the fish can't "breathe" and die.

Debes says the smell is unbearable. "I imagine tomorrow is going to be 100 percent worse."

The last time Seabrook saw a fish kill was 2014. The city sent out a notice today, discouraging fishing in areas where fish carcasses have accumulated - due to health concerns.

Right now, Ling is only focused on finding a new venue so her big day can still go on.

"As a bride, you plan for everything that could possibly go wrong, except for this. Millions of dead fish crashing your wedding. The important thing is, we stay positive and focus on getting married and being happy together," she said with a smile.

Follow Erica Simon on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdead fishfishweddingSeabrook
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
Harvey tested co-sheltering pets with their families
Grimes County dogs and horses on the mend after rescue
'Baaaad' boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
Show More
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
More News