First responders in Dallas are now deemed heros after rescuing a longhorn from a sticky situation.Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to save the longhorn in need.Two sisters say they were on their way to breakfast when they spotted the steer's horns trapped in a hay feeder.The animal's horns had gotten tangled in the feeder in a pasture as he stuck his head inside the cage to eat hay.The sisters immediately called firefighters, and a few seconds later the longhorn was cut free.Luckily, he was not injured.