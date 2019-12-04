Pets & Animals

Firefighters rescue unconscious cats from apartment fire in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Some lucky felines still have all nine lives left thanks to some quick-thinking firefighters and oxygen masks in Spring.

A small fire broke out around noon on Tuesday at the Applewood Apartments of Kuykendhal at Cypresswood. Firefighters quickly put the fire out, then rescued two cats who were found unconscious in a smoke-filled apartment.

Firefighters were able to give the cats oxygen and help them wake up. The cats are going to be alright.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
