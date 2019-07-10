animal rescue

Dog trapped under concrete patio rescued by firefighters in Riverside County

PERRIS, Calif. -- Firefighters in Southern California worked to help a little dog trapped under a concrete patio in the city of Perris for about an hour.

The dog apparently dug her way under the patio and couldn't find a way back out, it's not the first time.

CAL FIRE and the Riverside County Fire Department tweeted video of the rescue Monday, saying the dog was stuck 8-9 feet back under a concrete patio.

It took some nudging before the little dog was finally freed.

After carefully cutting a section out of the patio firefighters were able to safely remove the dog and reunite her with her family, according to Fire Capt. Fernando Herrera.

She's done this before, but the previous times, she was able to scoot out. But this time, she went too far in and couldn't get out, according to Herrera.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescuerescuedogu.s. & worldaccidentfirefightersriverside county
ANIMAL RESCUE
Animal shelter asks Area 51 raiders to 'storm our shelter'
Woman opens retirement home for older dogs
12-year-old boy sews bowties for shelter animals
Manta ray with stuck fish hooks approaches divers, gets help
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News