PETS & ANIMALS

Firefighters rescue cat and dog from burning home in northwest Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters rescue cat, dog from burning home in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Incredible video captured firefighters rescuing a cat and dog from a home in northwest Houston.

Firefighters pulled the cat and dog from a burning home that had started to collapse.

The fire started around midnight at a home on Cluster Court near Kuyendahl Road.

The family told firefighters that they were able to get out of the home, but their two pets were trapped.

Klein Firefighters gave the pets special oxygen mask designed for animals trapped in house fires.

All the people inside were able to make it out safely. Firefighters are not sure what started the fire.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogscatsanimal rescuefireHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Fat cat seeking the purr-fect new home
Man wades into river full of bears for selfie
Boy stung by sting ray on beach in Galveston
Whale flips over boat at the Jersey Shore
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mom stabbed to death inside apartment in SW Houston
HISD removes quote on school wall described as 'sexist'
SWAT rescue 2 kids from window after standoff with stepfather
HPD vehicle involved in crash with METRORail
Aldine ISD places former UH band director on leave
Tips on keeping safe against potential 'jugging' robbers
Weekend traffic nightmare set in SE Houston
8-18-18 expected to be the most popular wedding day this year
Show More
Police: 3 bodies found, identified as pregnant wife and 2 kids killed by husband
Man accused of burning woman's body says she died during sex
Foul play suspected after man found dead at Conroe crash site
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 35 years ago today
ABC13 anchor Tom Koch reflects on his first hurricane - Alicia
More News