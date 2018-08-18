Firefighters rescue cat, dog from burning home in NW Houston

Incredible video captured firefighters rescuing a cat and dog from a home in northwest Houston.Firefighters pulled the cat and dog from a burning home that had started to collapse.The fire started around midnight at a home on Cluster Court near Kuyendahl Road.The family told firefighters that they were able to get out of the home, but their two pets were trapped.Klein Firefighters gave the pets special oxygen mask designed for animals trapped in house fires.All the people inside were able to make it out safely. Firefighters are not sure what started the fire.