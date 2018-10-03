PETS & ANIMALS

Firefighters rescue 3 bear cubs trapped inside garbage bin

Firefighters rescue 3 little bears trapped in trash container

RENO, Nevada (KTRK) --
Firefighters in Nevada have become famous after they rescued three bear cubs trapped inside a garbage bin.

Members of the fire crew awoke Saturday morning to the sound of a tipped over garbage bin.

When they went out to check, they saw a worried mother bear watching over the toppled bin.

The fire crew quickly jumped into rescue mode and decided to help the trapped cubs.

One firefighter distracted the mama bear while another recorded video.

The brave firefighters then lifted the lid, and let the babies safely escape back into the woods.
