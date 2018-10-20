PETS & ANIMALS

Lioness kills the father of her 3 cubs at Indianapolis Zoo

EMBED </>More Videos

INDIANAPOLIS --
The Indianapolis Zoo says a lion has died in a fight with another lion.

The zoo said Friday that an adult female, Zuri, attacked 10-year-old male Nyack in their outdoor yard Monday before the zoo opened for the day.

The zoo says the two had been housed together for eight years and produced three cubs in 2015. Nyack was on loan from the San Diego Zoo.

It says staff heard an unusual amount of roaring from the yard and staff tried to separate the two but Zuri held Nyack by the neck until he stopped moving. A necropsy confirmed that Nyack died of suffocation from injuries to his neck.

The zoo said daily logs kept by staff showed no unusual aggression, injuries or wounds between the two.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsfightanimal attackanimalszooIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Missing family dog found after running away from shooting
Bear spotted wandering around a hotel's lobby
Fight animal cruelty walk hosted by Gus the dog
Hundreds of exotic animals seized from home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Texas girl dies after court allows more time on life support
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion
Astros' Jose Altuve underwent knee surgery on Friday
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes Texas panhandle
Boy and accused bully now friends after father steps in to help
Fight animal cruelty walk hosted by Gus the dog
A dozen girls spark 4 fights in one day at South Houston HS
FALL WEATHER: Cool temps headed our way this weekend
Show More
Tropical Storm Vicente could drench Texas next week
Woman who dropped off toddler on Spring porch speaks out
Bear spotted wandering around a hotel's lobby
City council candidate admits to selling panties online
Texas Roadhouse hosts $20K meat cutting contest at ice rink
More News