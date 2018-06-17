PETS & ANIMALS

Father's Day gift: Baby elephant "Tilly" born at Houston Zoo

EMBED </>More Videos

New elephant born at the Houston Zoo. (Video courtesy, Jeremy Stewart/Houston Zoo)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Zoo is welcoming a new elephant calf and quite the Father's Day gift.

The zoo welcomed baby elephant "Tilly" around 2:38 Sunday morning.

Zoo officials said Tilly's mother, a 35-year-old Asian elephant, gave birth to the 345-pound female elephant without complication.

"Our animal team is thrilled that the birth has gone smoothly," said Lisa Marie Avendano, vice president of animal operations at the Houston Zoo. "We look forward to continuing to watch Tilly and Tess bond, and introducing her to Houston."

This is the third calf for Tess, who is also mother to Tucker and Tupelo, and raises the number of elephants in the Houston Zoo herd to ten, four males and six females.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalshouston zooHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
Harvey tested co-sheltering pets with their families
Grimes County dogs and horses on the mend after rescue
'Baaaad' boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
More News