Fate of missing family monkey in Galveston remains unclear

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents are confused about whether a pet monkey is dead or still roaming the streets Tuesday evening.

Family members told ABC13 the monkey was killed and buried in the backyard, but officers told a different story.

"We've investigated that, and it doesn't appear to be the case," Lt. Joel Caldwell explained. "That was one of the stories we received this morning. Our investigation revealed that was not the case."

Officers said someone called them around 5:30 p.m. on Monday stating that a monkey was hit by a vehicle in the 1800 block of Broadway Avenue, but authorities were unable to locate the animal.

"There's definitely a monkey," Caldwell said. "We know there's a monkey. We just don't know where the monkey is."

Authorities say the monkey was reported missing after a burglary took place in a home near Broadway Avenue.

The family told ABC13 the home was broken into, ransacked and items were stolen.

Lilly, their Capuchin monkey, was either stolen by the thieves or escaped from the home on its own, police say.

Authorities say once the monkey is found the owner may face charges.

Police are asking anyone who spots the monkey to immediately call their non-emergency line at (409) 765-3702.

