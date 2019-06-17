Pets & Animals

Family stunned after animal shelter euthanizes the wrong dog

LEXINGTON, North Carolina -- A tragic mistake led to heartbreak for one family.

The family's dog was inadvertently euthanized at the Davidson County Animal Shelter.

The family sent their dog, Blaze, to the shelter for a 10-day quarantine after he bit a family member last week. They received a letter from the shelter showing they could have the dog back after that time and planned to pick him up Friday.

When a family member stopped by the shelter last Tuesday to check on Blaze, workers couldn't find him.

The family later found out that someone made a terrible mistake by putting Blaze in the wrong kennel and he was euthanized.

The county manager, Jeb Hanner, said this is the first time something like this has happened since he took over the shelter four years ago.

"Normally there's a process they go through. They get taken in, a picture made and all of that. And this was in between that stage, so we are taking extra precautions to double check that going in so that this doesn't happen again," Hanner said.

