Pets & Animals

Man charged with animal cruelty after abandoning pet fish during eviction

WILMINGTON, North Carolina -- A man has been charged with abandoning a pet fish that authorities say he left behind without food when he was evicted.

News outlets report that the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office arrested 53-year-old Michael Hinson on Wednesday and charged him with one count of abandonment of an animal and three counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

Officials say Hinson was evicted from his Wilmington home last month and left behind an Oscar fish in poor health in a dirty tank. Hinson couldn't be reached by telephone and court records don't list an attorney.

The 6-inch fish is being nursed back to health at an aquarium store.

Lt. Jerry Brewer says it's the county's first animal cruelty case involving a pet fish, but this "is a life like any dog or cat."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnorth carolinaanimal crueltyfishu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News