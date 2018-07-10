PETS & ANIMALS

Escaped horse runs loose through downtown Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Runaway horse gallops around downtown Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston's downtown resembled the Wild West Tuesday morning when an escaped horse ran loose on the streets.

Mark Armes posted a video to Facebook showing the horse running loose on Rusk near Crawford near the George R. Brown Convention center.

The Houston Police Department says the mounted patrol was flagged down by citizens who were allegedly holding down a robbery suspect.

Officers went to detain the suspect, which resulted in a short struggle. Astro, the horse, was spooked and started to run.

Authorities were able to locate Astro near Congress and Jackson, a few minutes after its great escape.

The horse was not injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalshorsesHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
Harvey tested co-sheltering pets with their families
Grimes County dogs and horses on the mend after rescue
'Baaaad' boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
71-year-old woman attacked by bear in her home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News