Escaped horse runs loose through downtown Houston

Houston's downtown resembled the Wild West Tuesday morning when an escaped horse ran loose on the streets.Mark Armes posted a video to Facebook showing the horse running loose on Rusk near Crawford near the George R. Brown Convention center.The Houston Police Department says the mounted patrol was flagged down by citizens who were allegedly holding down a robbery suspect.Officers went to detain the suspect, which resulted in a short struggle. Astro, the horse, was spooked and started to run.Authorities were able to locate Astro near Congress and Jackson, a few minutes after its great escape.The horse was not injured.