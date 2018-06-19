PETS & ANIMALS

Elephant once owned by Michael Jackson briefly escapes from zoo

Elephant once owned by Michael Jackson makes brief escape from zoo (KTRK)

JACKSONVILLE, Florida --
An elephant that once lived at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch briefly escaped its enclosure at a Florida zoo.

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens posted on Facebook that Ali the bull elephant wandered through a gate that was accidentally left open Sunday and wound up in a courtyard behind the giraffe and elephant barn.

The zoo said guests weren't endangered and safety protocols were quickly put into place.

Zoo staff used food to entice the elephant back into the enclosure. Ali was loose for about 20 minutes.
