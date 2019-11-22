animal rescue

Donkey rescued from sinkhole by California construction workers

HIGHGROVE, Calif. -- A California construction crew became heroes after digging a path to freedom for a donkey stuck in a sinkhole.

According to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, they believe the donkey fell into the hole that appeared to form after heavy rain in the area. The recent rains could have softened up some dirt where the animal was grazing.

Animal services officers teamed up with the construction crew members and used a backhoe to create a makeshift dirt ramp. The burro eventually walked out on its own and did not appear to be injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescueanimal newsconstructionanimalsabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Firefighters rescue newborn puppy from drainpipe
Koala rescued from flames reunites with rescuer
Eliminating pest birds in New Jersey through falconry
Videos of koala rescues emerge following deadly Australian fires
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dead after being found in pool behind upscale home
Recording studio owner accused of trafficking teens
Simone Biles pained over exclusion from Larry Nassar inquiry
Testimony reveals timeline in botched HPD raid
This major closure may impact your holiday shopping
Turkey Leg Hut lawyer calls smoke lawsuit 'absurd'
Cold front drops temps into the 50s this evening
Show More
Crazy long lines form at Katy In-N-Out drive-thru
In-N-Out is finally here. So what's on the menu?
Get into the spirit with these FREE holiday events this weekend
Groping suspect allegedly threatens to rape girl: deputies
Here's your chance to represent the Astros as a Shooting Star
More TOP STORIES News