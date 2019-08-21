47 dogs rescued from filthy living conditions in Matagorda County

MATAGORDA, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 40 dogs are being treated after the Houston Humane Society rescued them from filthy living conditions in Matagorda County.Volunteers say the animals were living in terrible conditions. The dogs were used over and over for breeding and some were forced to live underneath kitchen cabinets.According to volunteers, one dog was giving birth underneath the sink when they walked inside.Initially, 45 dogs were rescued but when a dog gave birth to two more pups at the shelter, the total increased to 47.The shelter is thanking the community for the overwhelming response. They say many people have already reached out, asking when the dogs will be available for adoption.