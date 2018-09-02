HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Supermodel Kate Upton and Houston Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander are raising awareness for local pet adoption agencies for their fourth annual Grand Slam Adoption Event at Minute Maid Park.
The star couple is partnering their event with Astros Dog Day today from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., ahead of the Astros matchup with the Angels.
"We're excited to have this event for the first time ever in Houston," Upton said. "The Grand Slam Adoption event pairs together our passions of finding loving homes for adoptable dogs, and providing service dogs for military veterans."
Upton and Verlander will also be raising funds for Wins for Warriors Foundation, a veteran-focused charity founded by Verlander.
Upton and Verlander are huge dog lovers and hosting this event for the past three years have helped hundreds of shelter dogs find forever homes.
The couple has a boxer that they rescued named Harley Upton.
The Astros Dog Day event will also be held at Minute Maid Park and will feature a pet costume contest, a pregame parade around the field, and much more!
The first 500 dogs at Dog Day will receive an Astros World Series champions chew toy.