pets

Dog's owner buys Super Bowl ad to thank vet hospital that treated his cancer

America will soon be introduced to an inspirational golden retriever who beat cancer in a new Super Bowl ad.

Scout and his grateful owner are raising money for the team that saved his life.

When Scout was admitted to the University of Wisconsin's veterinary department last year, he was diagnosed with a rare cancer and given a 1% chance of survival.

The veterinarians were able to develop life-saving technology that removed almost all traces of cancer from Scout's body.

In return for saving his dog, Scout's owner, David MacNeil, CEO of WeatherTech, decided to fully fund a Super Bowl ad to promote the university's great work.

"I hope it has a positive impact on cancer for animals and people all over the world, and that's what this is all about," MacNeil said.

The University of Wisconsin said it hopes to create more life-saving cancer treatments with the funds raised from the ad.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspetsdogsuper bowl 2020animalscancer
PETS
Meet Buck, the big-hearted dog from 'The Call of the Wild'
Dog with special needs finally finds forever home
Galveston missing monkey safely returned to owner
Only service dogs allowed on flights in new DOT rules
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lone Star College Kingwood placed on emergency lockdown
Trial underway for custody of Maleah Davis' brother
8th grader dies after he's hit by driver on highway in Dayton
Cloudy and chilly today with slight rain chances
Driver accused of crash that left victim brain-dead makes bond
1st human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed in US
1,000 workers wanted at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Show More
2 thieves lead police on chase after stealing truck parts
Former Harris Co. Pct. 3 captain accused of sexual assault
Mattress Mack makes another big bet
Month of gridlock: West Loop closing for 4 weekends
All the crawfish you can eat for one price? This festival has it
More TOP STORIES News