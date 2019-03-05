Shelter dogs only have one more day to be adopted in Fort Bend County

8 dogs in Fort Bend County in need of adoption pic.twitter.com/8755m3o6cl — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) March 5, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5104576" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. has teamed up with Rescued Pets Movement to rescue thousands of animals this year.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5166907" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A dog refuses to leave a busy roadway after it appears his best friend was killed there.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5162289" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> These puppies are ready to find forever home.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Several dogs need your help for a second chance at life in Fort Bend County.Fort Bend County Animal Services does what it can to provide a temporary home for dogs and cats, but they do not have enough room and are urging the public to step up.There are eight dogs in immediate danger of being euthanized.Trixie, Arlo, Mick, Ajax, Carls Jr., Shadow Too, Sylvia and Chico are one day away from being put down. They only have until Wednesday.While eight dogs are in immediate danger, more than 100 need your help.If you can't adopt, they are also accepting fosters. They provide a temporary home to pets until they find a forever home.Officials say 21 dogs came to the shelter on Monday including eight puppies and the shelter is simply out of room.The shelter is located at 1210 Blume Rd, Rosenberg, Texas. They are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Meanwhile in Harris County, they are building a new shelter to hopefully save more animals there, but sadly there are shelters that put animals down.While Austin has been the largest no kill city in the country for years, Houston has struggled to meet that goal.If you'd like to help, several animal shelters and rescues are always looking for volunteers, fosters, adopters and donors.