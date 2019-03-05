Pets & Animals

Shelter dogs only have one more day to be adopted in Fort Bend County

EMBED <>More Videos

Several dogs at Fort Bend County Animal Services are in immediate danger of being euthanized.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Several dogs need your help for a second chance at life in Fort Bend County.

Fort Bend County Animal Services does what it can to provide a temporary home for dogs and cats, but they do not have enough room and are urging the public to step up.

There are eight dogs in immediate danger of being euthanized.



Trixie, Arlo, Mick, Ajax, Carls Jr., Shadow Too, Sylvia and Chico are one day away from being put down. They only have until Wednesday.

While eight dogs are in immediate danger, more than 100 need your help.

If you can't adopt, they are also accepting fosters. They provide a temporary home to pets until they find a forever home.

Officials say 21 dogs came to the shelter on Monday including eight puppies and the shelter is simply out of room.

The shelter is located at 1210 Blume Rd, Rosenberg, Texas. They are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meanwhile in Harris County, they are building a new shelter to hopefully save more animals there, but sadly there are shelters that put animals down.

While Austin has been the largest no kill city in the country for years, Houston has struggled to meet that goal.

If you'd like to help, several animal shelters and rescues are always looking for volunteers, fosters, adopters and donors.

REALTED: Lance McCullers Jr. saves hundreds of pets a week with Rescued Pets Movement

EMBED More News Videos

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. has teamed up with Rescued Pets Movement to rescue thousands of animals this year.



RELATED: Dog refuses to leave dead best friend's side in northwest Harris County
EMBED More News Videos

A dog refuses to leave a busy roadway after it appears his best friend was killed there.



RELATED: Owner of puppies abandoned in Pearland parking lot found
EMBED More News Videos

These puppies are ready to find forever home.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfort bend countydogsanimal rescueanimal newsdogpet adoption
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Missing Kingwood 18-year-old found shot to death in ditch
Women attack 16-year-old girl at Cardi B rodeo concert: mother
Sisters share how they survived 2 nights in wilderness
Man shot while sleeping on couch inside his home
Family of Carlos Rios now panicked as case continues
Giants CEO taking leave of absence after altercation with wife
80 arrests made during Sacramento police shooting protest
Show More
Man accidentally shoots himself in the penis: Police
Medical offices burglarized for more than $20,000
Digital Deal of the Day
Money for needy families going to gambling, constables say
Cancer patient dresses in costumes to spread joy
More TOP STORIES News