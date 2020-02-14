Pets & Animals

Dog rescued from deplorable conditions in Spring home to be reunited with original owner in Washington

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A dog that was found living in deplorable conditions with 200 more animals will now be returned to its original owner.

On Jan. 22, hundreds of animals including chickens, roosters, rabbits, exotic birds, potbellied pigs, ducks, geese, cats and dogs were found in a home in Spring in one of the top five worst cases of living conditions the Houston SPCA said they have ever seen.

SEE MORE: Deputies confiscate 200 animals found in Spring home

Wrangler, a 3-year-old Great Pyrenees, who was discovered inside a wire crate in the backyard of the home, turned out to be the only animal that was microchipped.

The dog was registered to Ryland Brown, a U.S. Air Force airman currently serving in Spokane, Washington.

Brown said a friend had given Wrangler away after he left for basic training, and he had eventually given up hope in ever finding him again.

On Friday, Wrangler was on his way from Bush Intercontinental Airport to Washington to be reunited with Brown.



Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonwashingtonspcapet rescuedoggood news
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: US 59 blocked into Valentine's evening
10 students sent to hospital after smoke at Mayde Creek JHS
Taco Bell manager shot by ex who stalked her, police say
Gospel singer among 2 killed in NE Harris Co. crash
Baytown suspect to judge: 'I'm not Jesus Christ'
It's good cuddle weather for Valentine's Day in Houston
This major freeway roadwork will slow down your weekend plans
Show More
V-DAY SURPRISE: King penguin chick born at Moody Gardens
LA Dodger rips Astros and Altuve after Houston apologizes
Christina Koch reunites with dog in Galveston after mission
TIMELINE: Sugar Land family found dead
Furr H.S. uses $10M grant to help clean up environment
More TOP STORIES News