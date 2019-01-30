PETS & ANIMALS

Dog rescued after 5 months in drainage ditch

EMBED </>More Videos

A stray dog is now safe and sound after being trapped in a drainage ditch for five months.

SACRAMENTO, California (KTRK) --
A stray dog is now safe and sound after being trapped in a drainage ditch for five months.

Coco survived all that time with the help of residents who gave her food.

It took more than three hours to get her out. Animal control officers used a tranquilizer gun to slow her down so they could catch her in a net. They pulled her up and brought her to safety.

According to KVOR, she's a Belgian Malinois. Coco is now getting tender, loving care at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter.

Animal control thinks she's only about a year-and-a-half old and the hope is that Coco has many happier years still to come.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoganimal rescueanimal newsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
How to rid your house of dog smell
HPD's T-Rex nominated for 'K9 of the Year' after losing leg
Severely maimed puppy recovering in San Angelo
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Texas inmate to be executed for Houston officer's death
SUNDAY FUNDAY? Bill proposes liquor sales on Sundays in Texas
Crenshaw proposes bill to stop Congress' pay during shutdown
Teen claims he discovered major Apple FaceTime glitch
FACETIME FLAW: Houston lawyer sues Apple over iPhone glitch
Two-story H-E-B opens in the Heights
Winter storm freezing everything from clothes to train tracks
Authorities examine cellphone of Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect
Show More
Possible drunk driver's vehicle hit by train in the Heights
4-year-old cheerleading prodigy stuns millions online
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
Scientists say they're close to curing cancer
Buffalo Wild Wings to serve free wings if Super Bowl goes into OT
More News