PETS & ANIMALS

Dog recovering after being stabbed and shot in Alvin

EMBED </>More Videos

An Alvin couple's dog is recovering after being shot and stabbed

By
ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) --
An elderly couple in Alvin is struggling to understand why someone would want to harm their sweet dog.

They found their precious pet, Pepper, with deep cuts and a gunshot wound.

"We didn't know if he could live because he was so sliced up," said Elaine Warner, the dog's owner.

Her husband Harry rushed Pepper to Alvin Animal Clinic where he spent hours in surgery.

"You know, he's just a dog to everyone else, but to us, he means more," said Harry Warner.

Right now, Pepper is doing ok, despite how he looks. His neck is held together with sutures, and he has a gunshot wound in his back.

"That person wouldn't have any problem killing a person the way they mangled that dog," said Elaine.

The family hopes whoever did this doesn't strike again and hurt a dog that means so much to them.

"He's part of the family," said Harry.

The couple's daughter says her parents are on a fixed income and Pepper's procedures were quite costly. But the Warners tell ABC13 they were willing to do whatever they could to save him.

Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoganimal crueltyAlvinHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bat tests positive for rabies in Pasadena
'Dead dog walking': Here's how you can help this injured dog
Puppy in ruff spot saved after getting stuck in wheel well
Houston Zoo brings you nose-to-nose with black bears
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Suicidal boyfriend of woman identified in doorbell mystery
Woman explains why she posted video of mystery doorbell ringer
Houston Astros extend manager AJ Hinch through 2022
Ex-Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling released from Alabama prison
'Dead dog walking': Here's how you can help this injured dog
Katy man allegedly caught with $140,000 worth of narcotics
Deputy constables perform CPR on 2-year-old after near drowning
Armed gunman robs Minute Maid Park employee during Astros game
Show More
CVS puts Enfamil back in stores after investigation
Motorcyclist dies after being ejected over North Loop ramp
Trump cancels pay raises for most federal employees
Water plant collapses after explosion, trapping workers
Mad cow disease diagnosed in Florida beef cow
More News