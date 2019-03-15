Pets & Animals

Dog lost for 48 hours in Scottish mountains rescued by coast guard

EMBED <>More Videos

It was a routine winter training mission in northeastern Scotland until the Maritime and Coastguard Agency crew spotted a stranded dog on the snowy Cairngorms mountains below.

LONDON -- It was a routine winter training mission in northeastern Scotland until the Maritime and Coastguard Agency crew spotted a stranded dog on the snowy Cairngorms mountains below.

They couldn't fly away and leave the dog in trouble, so winchman Mark Stevens on Wednesday was lowered to the ground, scooped up the cold and frightened animal, and both were raised back to the helicopter.

The dog, named Ben, was cuddled and warmed on board before being rushed to a veterinarian.

It turns out Ben had been missing for two days in dangerous weather caused by Storm Gareth.

Officials say Ben has recovered from exposure and has been reunited with his owner.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescuehelicoptercoast guarddogus world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Pres. Trump issues first veto after rebuke of border order
Woman found dead at luxury apartment in Midtown
Are eggs good or bad for you? New research rekindles debate
4 people arrested for illegal street racing in Harris County
New Jersey dealership offering cars for $1 in weekend promotion
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Extra security at Houston mosques after New Zealand attacks
Show More
Newlywed Chance the Rapper expecting 2nd child
Pregnant woman shot 3 times while waiting at bus stop
Kareem Hunt banned 8 games after video shows him kick woman
Police: Serial predator asks teen to pump gas then molests him
Texans offensive tackle Kendall Lamm signs with Cleveland
More TOP STORIES News