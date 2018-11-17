PETS & ANIMALS

Police rescue dog from bus highway during morning rush

EMBED </>More Videos

Puppy running through traffic on busy highway in Arizona.

By
MESA, Arizona (KTRK) --
There were plenty of close calls during morning rush hour for a lost puppy walking on a busy Arizona highway Friday.

In helicopter audio, you can hear:

"They are in hot pursuit of a pup on the freeway." "No, oh no, stay out of the traffic, no no no no no. Oh boy.. Viewer discretion advised. Oh no no no no."

What the pilot saw was the pup running in front of a truck and disappearing for a second.

Thankfully, it was just tapped by the truck's bumper and was not hurt. Minutes later, troopers were able to wrangle the dog and put him in the back of their car.

A rescue group came and picked the dog up. They say the dog looked well cared for and hope to find his owners soon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspuppyhighwayspolice chase
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Police called after clumsy deer breaks into home
Elephant rescued from Vietnam War escapes animal sanctuary
Camel spotted in snowstorm shocks drivers
'Turkey gone wild' chases police cruiser: VIDEO
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
DPS trooper shoots and kills Wingstop robbery suspect
Neighbors help rescue woman from house fire in NE Houston
3 men accused of stealing tools from Lowe's in Rosenberg
Skin clinic's doctor accused in illegal Botox case turns self in
UH's Ed Oliver says clash with coach was 'misunderstanding'
Attorney: Woman in GoFundMe case says she was used and set up
Stranger pays man's $367 Target bill
Look up this weekend for a glimpse of the Leonid meteor shower
Show More
Police called after clumsy deer breaks into home
Finally! Warm and sunny skies this Saturday
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
JCPenney fighting serious losses to avoid bankruptcy
Couple welcomes miracle 'twins' from different wombs
More News