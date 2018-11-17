There were plenty of close calls during morning rush hour for a lost puppy walking on a busy Arizona highway Friday.In helicopter audio, you can hear:"They are in hot pursuit of a pup on the freeway." "No, oh no, stay out of the traffic, no no no no no. Oh boy.. Viewer discretion advised. Oh no no no no."What the pilot saw was the pup running in front of a truck and disappearing for a second.Thankfully, it was just tapped by the truck's bumper and was not hurt. Minutes later, troopers were able to wrangle the dog and put him in the back of their car.A rescue group came and picked the dog up. They say the dog looked well cared for and hope to find his owners soon.