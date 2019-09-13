pets

Dog hailed hero for alerting owner of fast-moving wildfire near home

By
MARIPOSA COUNTY, California -- A 10-year-old German Shepherd may have saved hundreds of acres from being burned and a handful of structures from being destroyed.

"I've had her long enough to know when she's barking at something and if she's afraid of something," said Bill Frost.

Frost was sitting on the back porch of his ranch watching TV early Wednesday when he says his dog Patchy was running around and acting out of character.

"She kept running up to me barking and then whine and then run out the door and down to the gate. I said something is wrong," he said. "I happened to glance up and saw all the smoke above the trees and I said we've got a fire."

Frost and his sister live on over 1,000 acres combined in rural Mariposa County.

RELATED: Heroic dog saves family from birthday party shooter

Patchy's barking alerted them to the smoke, which led to a call to 911.

"She hasn't been that forceful and it's a different bark and a whine and it's not her," Frost said.

A few hundred acres burned but no one was hurt as firefighters quickly doused the flames.

Frost is just thankful for Patchy and her heroic act.

"I'm buying her some new food. And if she wants one of my beers, she can have one of those too," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsheropetswildfireu.s. & worldcalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PETS
45 dogs and cats rescued from deplorable conditions
2 men and a woman charged with bestiality
Dog and Cat Sculptures Raise Funds Town Pet Rescue
Meet a Baby Tortoise on Wheels
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gun incident prompted lockdown at Langham Creek High School
Flames rip through church roof in Texas City
ABC13's The Midday
Officer shot and suspect killed in Houston's south side
Texas lawmaker to Beto O'Rourke: 'My AR is ready for you'
What we know about the HPD officer shot during violent night
TIMELINE: HPD officer shot, priest beaten during violent night
Show More
Priest beaten by 4 suspects during violent crime spree
4-year-old Texas boy allegedly told to cut hair or wear dress
Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70
Dollar General debuts new makeup line for $5 or less
More TOP STORIES News