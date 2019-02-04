PETS & ANIMALS

Dog found on the side of the road in horrific condition

EMBED </>More Videos

Theodore is now safe in the hospital at Dr. Wilcox Veterinary Clinic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An animal welfare organization is pleading for help on behalf of a dog found abandoned in a ditch in very bad condition.

Chip N Snip says a Rottweiler named Theodore was recently spotted along a Baytown road.

EMBED More News Videos

Theodore the dog was found in horrible condition.


Theodore appeared mangy, and was oozing green mucus from his neck after his collar became embedded in his skin, causing an infection.

The sagging skin left behind from the injury looks like a tumor, but Brittaney said it's actually a very deep cut around his neck.

The dog was taken to a veterinary clinic, where he is receiving care, but Brittaney says Theodore has a long road ahead of him as he recovers from his injuries.

EMBED More News Videos

Theodore is on his way to recovery!



Chip N Snip is collecting donations to help cover the expenses of his recovery. You can donate on their PayPal page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoganimal abuseanimal crueltyHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Puppy born with upside down paws learning to walk
Harris County Pct. 4 deputy rescues helpless goat
Houston Puppy Bowl to feature adoptable puppies
Longtime shelter dog rescues kittens trapped in storm drain
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman arrested after thieves pass bad checks at H-E-B
Burglar steals $21M in valuables from Tony Buzbee's house
5 measles cases in Harris, Montgomery, Galveston counties
Dense sea fog blowing in again on Tuesday
Kobe Bryant says Rockets can't win title with current style
Girls in sex abuse case were the 'aggressor': judge
Houston lawmaker wants to end "Confederate Heroes" holiday
Katy prepares to break ground on new boardwalk district
Show More
DASHCAM VIDEO: Plane bursts into flames midair before crash
N. Texas man sentenced after impregnating 11-year-old girl
Possibly armed and suicidal man injured on SH-288: police
Sexual assault suspects leave victim in grassy field: police
Woman pistol-whipped during purse snatching in SW Houston
More News