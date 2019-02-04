EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5121068" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Theodore the dog was found in horrible condition.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5121089" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Theodore is on his way to recovery!

An animal welfare organization is pleading for help on behalf of a dog found abandoned in a ditch in very bad condition.says a Rottweiler named Theodore was recently spotted along a Baytown road.Theodore appeared mangy, and was oozing green mucus from his neck after his collar became embedded in his skin, causing an infection.The sagging skin left behind from the injury looks like a tumor, but Brittaney said it's actually a very deep cut around his neck.The dog was taken to a veterinary clinic, where he is receiving care, but Brittaney says Theodore has a long road ahead of him as he recovers from his injuries.Chip N Snip is collecting donations to help cover the expenses of his recovery. You can donate on theirpage.