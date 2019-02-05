HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Rottweiler was left unrecognizable after being found by the side of the road on Sunday in Baytown, with numerous infections including a sac of fluid hanging from the dog's neck.
"Actually, he was digging in the ground and I didn't know if he was digging for food," said Brittaney Everett of Chip N Snip, an animal rescue organization based in Baytown.
Everett was notified that someone had spotted Theodore on the side of the road, and she drove out to find him.
The dog was covered in sores, his paws swollen, and he also had a deep laceration around his neck from a collar digging into his skin. The collar was so tight, a sac of fluid developed under the dog's neck.
"He was very critical," said Brady Hanson of the Wilcox Veterinary Clinic in Groves. "He's got severe systemic illness associated with the skin and chronic abuse and neglect."
According to Hanson, Theodore has made significant improvement in the days he has been treated and is expected to make a full recovery in several more weeks.
Donations are being accepted to help cover the cost of treatments for Theodore and can be made via Paypal on the Chip N Snip website, or via phone by calling the Wilcox Veterinary Clinic.