PETS & ANIMALS

Dog found on the side of the road in horrific condition expected to recover

EMBED </>More Videos

Theodore is being cared for by Vets.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Rottweiler was left unrecognizable after being found by the side of the road on Sunday in Baytown, with numerous infections including a sac of fluid hanging from the dog's neck.

"Actually, he was digging in the ground and I didn't know if he was digging for food," said Brittaney Everett of Chip N Snip, an animal rescue organization based in Baytown.

EMBED More News Videos

Theodore the dog was found in horrible condition.


Everett was notified that someone had spotted Theodore on the side of the road, and she drove out to find him.

The dog was covered in sores, his paws swollen, and he also had a deep laceration around his neck from a collar digging into his skin. The collar was so tight, a sac of fluid developed under the dog's neck.

EMBED More News Videos

Theodore is on his way to recovery!



"He was very critical," said Brady Hanson of the Wilcox Veterinary Clinic in Groves. "He's got severe systemic illness associated with the skin and chronic abuse and neglect."

According to Hanson, Theodore has made significant improvement in the days he has been treated and is expected to make a full recovery in several more weeks.

Donations are being accepted to help cover the cost of treatments for Theodore and can be made via Paypal on the Chip N Snip website, or via phone by calling the Wilcox Veterinary Clinic.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoganimal abuseanimal crueltyHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
Montgomery County deputy saves puppies found in dumpster
Puppy born with upside down paws learning to walk
Harris County Pct. 4 deputy rescues helpless goat
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of Union
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Women in white: Democrat solidarity stands out at State of Union
Trump to meet with Kim Jong Un in Vietnam
The role of the designated survivor
Mother speaking out after daughter was victim of "slider"
Buc-ee's sued in Alabama over gas price dispute
Family had no idea 10-year-old and mom had been dead
Show More
13,000 in Humble area lose phone service
Ex-NFL QB Vince Young arrested for DWI in Ft. Bend Co.
HISD trustees caught yelling and cussing on video
Man accused of stealing couple's car and returning it
Houston band 'Hold on Hollywood' making name for itself
More News