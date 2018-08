The image of a forlorn dog left abandoned in Deer Park has people reacting on social media.A woman posted the photo in a Facebook group showing the dog tied up at a dog park with a large bag of food and a dog bed nearby.The bowl of water was also within reach, but the dog's owner was nowhere to be found.Authorities say the dog was taken to a humane shelter.If no one claims him, he will be up for adoption on Thursday.