PETS & ANIMALS

Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after spending hours at beach

EMBED </>More Videos

Dog dies from saltwater poisoning at beach (KTRK)

TAMPA, Florida --
A dog owner is heartbroken after losing his beloved 7-year-old lab to saltwater poisoning after a day at a dog beach.

The lab, nicknamed "O.G.," was Chris Taylor's best buddy. The dog loved water.

"He's my family. He's just so goofy and just always excited to see me when I came through the door," Taylor told WFLA.

After spending hours at the beach on Monday, Taylor says the lab started to have stomach issues and was lethargic all day Tuesday.

By Wednesday, the pup wasn't eating or responsive, WFLA reported.

Taylor rushed him to the vet, but it was too late.

"I saw him last night and he was convulsing. I asked if he was in pain, she said 'I don't even think he knows where he is,'" Taylor said.

Experts say when dogs ingest large amounts of saltwater, the saltwater can cause severe brain damage, dehydration and seizures.

Dr. Katy Meyer, with Tampa Bay Emergency Veterinary Services, said when sodium levels get really high, they affect the brain and your pet's life is in danger.

"When the brain gets affected, the whole body gets affected," she said.

Meyer recommends to keep the trip to the beach with your dog to two hours, taking breaks every 30 minutes and having plenty of fresh water for your four-legged family member.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldanimal newsdogs
PETS & ANIMALS
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
Harvey tested co-sheltering pets with their families
Grimes County dogs and horses on the mend after rescue
'Baaaad' boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
71-year-old woman attacked by bear in her home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
La Porte High School student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to school
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Show More
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More News