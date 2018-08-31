GAME OF THE WEEK

Dobie High School students train dogs for the visually impaired

Dobie HS students train puppies to be guide-dogs for the visually impaired

Juan Beltran
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Dobie High School students are making a difference nationwide in training puppies to become guide dogs for the blind.

The Longhorns Future Farmers of America program has been working with students to train guide dogs for the last five years.

"I love it, I love that you get to impact somebody's life just because I raised a dog. It is absolutely amazing," says Macie Owens.

Students start working with the puppies as early as eight to 10 weeks old, teaching them discipline and basic commands like sitting and going to sleep.

The program has had plenty of success.

Dogs have gone on to help visually-impaired people in California, New York and even as far as Canada.

"We have had several dogs graduate, I have two myself with 'Newsie' and 'Tabasco'," said Skyler Morris.

"A lot of students from last year knew Tabasco, a yellow Labrador who graduated and is in California," said Skyler.

The dogs have impacted the community and the Dobie High School campus. Participants say changing someone's life makes the program successful.
