EMBED >More News Videos Web-footed friend refuses to let this sleeping dog lie.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fort Bend County deputy constable responded to a not-so-typical call Sunday.According to the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable's Facebook page, a deputy was sent to help a kitten who got stuck in a piece of furniture.The deputy used olive oil and was able to free the kitten."It took a little time, effort, TLC and some sweat, but well worth it," read the post.