Deputies guide 3,000 pound elephant seal back to the beach

The deputies can be seen using distracting and physical maneuvers to lure the seal toward the ocean.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, California (KTRK) --
In California, deputies didn't know what they were getting into when they were called to the scene of a traffic incident.

They were tasked with wrangling an elephant seal and escorting it home after it lost its way on Wednesday.
The deputies can be seen using distracting and physical maneuvers to lure the seal toward the ocean. This seal weighs upwards of 3,000 pounds.

The department posted the cute video to their Facebook page.
