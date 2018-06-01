DOGS

'Debarked' dogs removed from Pa. breeder's home

EMBED </>More Videos

Dogs siezed after alleged cruel debarking (KTRK)

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. --
Pennsylvania officials say they have seized 15 dogs from a breeder's home, including three that were illegally debarked.

Gillian Kocher, spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, says 10 puppies and five adult dogs were removed from the unlicensed breeder in Quarryville May 24.

Officers removed five adult dogs including three Doberman Pinschers, one German Shepherd and one husky.


Kocher says three adult dogs were debarked by a pipe that was repeatedly pushed down their throats to damage their vocal chords.

Debarking or the devocalization of dogs is banned under Pennsylvania law unless it is performed by a licensed veterinarian using anesthesia.

The dogs are currently in the custody of the PSPCA where they will receive medical care.

The adult female German Shepherd was found to be pregnant.



An investigation into the breeder is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspennsylvania newsdogs
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
DOGS
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Grimes County dogs and horses on the mend after rescue
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Firefighters rescue cat, dog from burning home in NW Houston
Couple questions why their dog was mistakenly euthanized
More dogs
PETS & ANIMALS
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
Harvey tested co-sheltering pets with their families
Grimes County dogs and horses on the mend after rescue
'Baaaad' boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News