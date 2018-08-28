HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A woman says she was upset after it took more than a day for a dead horse spotted on a sidewalk in Acres Homes to be removed.
Yvonne Clark told Eyewitness News she called Houston 311, the city's help and information line, to report the dead animal on Monday morning.
She said it was blocking the sidewalk in the 7100 block of W Montgomery and Utah.
She went outside early this morning to make sure the horse was gone but saw it had not been removed.
A service request for the case shows it was closed around 8:40 a.m. City workers were seen removing the horse about 20 minutes later.
There's no word yet where the animal came from or how it got there on the sidewalk.
A similar incident happened in 2016 in southeast Houston. Neighbors at the time said the horse had been there for days.
The carcass was later removed after a call from ABC13 reporter Steve Campion.
If you do need to request a dead animal collection, call 311.
