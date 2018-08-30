HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A severely injured dog is receiving the sympathy and support of many after a rescue video has gone viral.
Thanks to a Facebook post by a woman named Laura Jean, Gus was rescued Wednesday in the Sunnyside area on MLK Boulevard.
The dog was found with pellets in his neck, as well as a shoestring that cut through his flesh.
Rescuers then took him to an animal hospital in the Spring Branch area called Vergi 24/7.
"The vet couldn't believe how many pellets he had in his body. Mostly on the right side," Anna Barbosa, a rescuer, said.
Due to having such severe wounds and complications, Gus was referred to the Texas A&M Small Animal Clinic to see a soft tissue specialist.
Barbosa says the dog will need surgery to remove the scar tissue near his jugular vein and carotid artery.
Anyone who would like to help this badly injured dog can donate at houstonk911rescue.org, or call Vergi 24/7 at 713-932-9589.