Dangerous game of 'Cowboy Pinball' leaves man unconscious after being hit by bull

A bull tossed two men in the air and pinned a third against a wall during a game of "cowboy pinball."

OWENSBORO, Kentucky (KTRK) --
A shocking game at a "Bull Bash" in Kentucky left many wondering who thought it was a good idea.

A bull tossed two men in the air and pinned a third against a wall during a game of "cowboy pinball."

One of the injured men appeared to be knocked unconscious.

Organizers of the "Bull Bash" in Kentucky say the goal was for participants to grab a hundred dollar bill tied to the bull without stepping out of their circle.

All the participants were volunteers who had to sign a waiver.
