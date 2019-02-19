A shocking game at a "Bull Bash" in Kentucky left many wondering who thought it was a good idea.A bull tossed two men in the air and pinned a third against a wall during a game of "cowboy pinball."One of the injured men appeared to be knocked unconscious.Organizers of the "Bull Bash" in Kentucky say the goal was for participants to grab a hundred dollar bill tied to the bull without stepping out of their circle.All the participants were volunteers who had to sign a waiver.