Cute baby animal alert! Zoo announces birth of twin red panda cubs

Zookeepers have named the red panda cubs Loofah and Doofah after characters in "The Land Before Time" animated dinosaur film series. (Rosamond Gifford Zoo/AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --
A New York State zoo has welcomed newborn twin red pandas, an endangered species found in Asia.

The male cubs were born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse on June 21, according to Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney.

The cubs, born to mother Tabei and father Ketu, were named Loofah and Doofah after characters in the film series "The Land Before Time."

Zoo officials say keepers are bottle-feeding the cubs after Tabei experienced difficulty caring for them.

Fewer than 10,000 red pandas are believed to be living in forested areas of the Himalayas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
pets-animalsbaby animalsu.s. & worldzoonew york statefun stuffcute animals
