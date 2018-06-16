PETS & ANIMALS

Coyotes spotted roaming in Galveston

EMBED </>More Videos

Two viewers sent in their images after spotting a coyote in the Galveston area.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Another Coyote was spotted early Saturday morning, this time in Galveston.

A man says he was walking his dog around 6 a.m. at the campus of Galveston when he spotted the coyote lurking around.

RELATED: Coyote spotted walking the streets of River Oaks

That coyote was not the only spotted this morning.

Another woman in Galveston sent in a photo of a coyote she too spotted this morning at Pier 34.

Several viewers in Galveston told ABC13 they have seen several coyotes roaming around.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscoyotesGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
Harvey tested co-sheltering pets with their families
Grimes County dogs and horses on the mend after rescue
'Baaaad' boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
More News