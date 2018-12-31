PATERSON, New Jersey --A cow that stopped traffic on I-80 in Paterson, New Jersey has given birth at an animal sanctuary.
Skylands Animal Sanctuary And Rescue in Wantage posted on their Facebook page that 'Brianna,' who was on the way to a slaughterhouse when she broke away for freedom, is now the proud mother of a baby girl named 'Winter.'
Winter was born on Saturday around 1:30 p.m.
On Thursday, Brianna jumped off of a double-decker transport bus, eight feet down onto the highway.
It took hours for police to bring the more than 1,000 pound bovine under control.