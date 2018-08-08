SANFORD, Florida --A herd of cows helped police make an arrest Monday in Florida.
The animals began chasing a woman through a field after she ditched a stolen vehicle, allowing a helicopter to track her location.
Night-vision footage from above showed the cows hot on the trail of the wanted suspect, who had wandered into their pasture.
They eventually cornered the woman at a fence, where police were able to take her into custody.
