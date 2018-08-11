DOG

Couple questions why their dog was mistakenly euthanized

EMBED </>More Videos

Couple questions why their dog was mistakenly euthanized

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Illinois --
A couple is seeking answers after an animal county office admits one of its workers mistakenly euthanized their dog.

When Tony Wang took a recent picture of his dog Moses, he had no idea it would be his last.

Weeks ago, a maintenance worker came into Wang's backyard unannounced.

Moses, attempting to protect his home, bit the worker.

The Wangs were ordered to take him to the Tazewell County Animal Control.

"They said that they would like to keep him for 10 days under quarantine just to make sure that everything was safe with him," Jennifer Wang said.

"So why did you still euthanize him? He said he was not thinking. I asked him again 'Could you have verified with somebody?' and he said he didn't wait to verify, he just went ahead and did it," Tony Wang said.

Tazewell County Animal Control said they regret the error and plan to review all of their policies so that this won't happen again.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogdogsu.s. & worldIllinois
DOG
Woman fears new puppy has a connection to pups rescued in Texarkana
How to choose a safe dog breeder in the Houston area
Pit bull dies from sexual abuse just 2 weeks after adoption
23 rescued French bulldog puppies from Texas up for adoption
More dog
PETS & ANIMALS
Woman fears new puppy has a connection to pups rescued in Texarkana
How to choose a safe dog breeder in the Houston area
Pit bull dies from sexual abuse just 2 weeks after adoption
Rabid beaver attacked dad and girl while kayaking
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
El Tiempo restaurant owner apologizes after Jeff Sessions photo backlash
1 woman dead, 1 man critically injured after stabbing in Harris Co.
Man charged after allegedly shooting stepdaughter in Galveston Co.
Man sends bloody Snapchat photo to friend after stabbing woman to death
In wake of critical book, Trump calls Omarosa 'a lowlife'
2 people killed in a car crash in NW Harris County, deputies say
Parkland shooting survivors to speak at journalist convention in Houston
Plane stolen by 'suicidal' employee crashes near Seattle
Show More
Exploding spray paint can burns 3-year-old boy in Willis
Suspect who stole appliances dead after leading authorities on chase
Houston Astros Alex Bregman host meet and greet Sunday
One Minute Weather: Rain chances remain through Sunday
Over 400 sickened from parasite linked to McDonald's salads
More News